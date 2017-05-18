See Moji Olaiya’s Last Post On Instagram Before Her Death…

Moments ago, we brought you reports about the death of Nollywood Star Yoruba Actress, Moji Olaiya who died in Canada, just two Months after the birth of her child. Now, we just found out that her last post on Social Media was 24 hours ago… and according to her she was doing fine although she …

The post See Moji Olaiya’s Last Post On Instagram Before Her Death… appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

