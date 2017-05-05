See more photos of Buhari this afternoon after Juma’at prayer
President Buhari this afternoon observed juma’at prayer at the State House mosque.
He was joined by National Security Adviser, Babanga Munguno. More photos below…
This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!