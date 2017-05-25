See Names Of 6 Northern Governors That Agreed To Hold Convention Without Buhari

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has concluded plans to hold its non-elective mini-convention in the absence of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The party reached the agreement after a consultative meeting of the APC governors and members of the National Working Committee (NWC) on Wednesday.

Governors present at meeting included

1. Mohammed Abubakar (Bauchi),

2. Godwin Obaseki (Edo),

3. Aminu Bello Masari (Katsina),

4. Badaru Abubakar (Jigawa),

5. Samuel Ortom (Benue) and

6. Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi).

Seven deputy governors:

– Kwara,

– Kogi,

– Lagos,

– Ogun,

– Osun,

– Imo

– Nasarawa states also attended the meeting.

The APC National Chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, had, in his opening remarks, said the party had made significant progress in providing democratic dividends.

The post See Names Of 6 Northern Governors That Agreed To Hold Convention Without Buhari appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

