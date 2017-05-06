See photo of cab driver who ran away with passenger’s luggage in Lagos – Nigeria Today
|
See photo of cab driver who ran away with passenger's luggage in Lagos
Nigeria Today
An Instagram user, Seun Marde, has raised alarm after a Cab driver employed by Ogataxi services ran away with her luggage. She took to Instagram and wrote: “Hi guys, the guy in the picture is an @ogataxi driver. I requested for him and he picked me up …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!