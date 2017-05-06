Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

See photo of cab driver who ran away with passenger’s luggage in Lagos – Nigeria Today

Posted on May 6, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

See photo of cab driver who ran away with passenger's luggage in Lagos
Nigeria Today
An Instagram user, Seun Marde, has raised alarm after a Cab driver employed by Ogataxi services ran away with her luggage. She took to Instagram and wrote: “Hi guys, the guy in the picture is an @ogataxi driver. I requested for him and he picked me up

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.