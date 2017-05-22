Pages Navigation Menu

See Photos Ex US President Barack Obama & Wife Michelle Having Fun In Tuscany, Italy

Michelle Obama was spotted taking in the sights in Tuscany, Italy. The former first lady wore an off-the-shoulder pink top, with white ripped jeans and white sandals as she wandered around the stunning Italian hill town on Saturday, accompanied by members of her security team.

Michelle was later seen tucking into some Italian gelato before she climbed into her waiting car.

Meanwhile her husband Barack enjoyed a day of golf at the exclusive Castiglion del Bosco course, during the Obamas’ a six-day vacation in Tuscany.

