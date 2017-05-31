See photos from the set of Shondaland’s new series, ‘Still Star-Crossed’ – Nigerian Entertainment Today
|
Nigerian Entertainment Today
|
See photos from the set of Shondaland's new series, 'Still Star-Crossed'
Nigerian Entertainment Today
The new TV series from Shonda Rhimes' Shondaland, Still Star-Crossed premiered on Monday, May 29, 2017. Produced by ABC, this post-Romeo & Juliet TV series based on the book by Melinda Taub, Still Star-Crossed, stars Lashana Lynch and is written …
Five Things You Need to Know About Still Star Crossed
Still Star-Crossed: Top or flop for the new series produced by Shonda Rhimes (Gray's Anatomy, Scandal …)? Our verdict!
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!