Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

See photos from the set of Shondaland’s new series, ‘Still Star-Crossed’ – Nigerian Entertainment Today

Posted on May 31, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Nigerian Entertainment Today

See photos from the set of Shondaland's new series, 'Still Star-Crossed'
Nigerian Entertainment Today
The new TV series from Shonda Rhimes' Shondaland, Still Star-Crossed premiered on Monday, May 29, 2017. Produced by ABC, this post-Romeo & Juliet TV series based on the book by Melinda Taub, Still Star-Crossed, stars Lashana Lynch and is written …
Five Things You Need to Know About Still Star CrossedTVOvermind
Still Star-Crossed: Top or flop for the new series produced by Shonda Rhimes (Gray's Anatomy, Scandal …)? Our verdict!The Siver Times

all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.