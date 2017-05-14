See Photos of Corps Member who died of Lassa fever in Cross River State

An NYSC member deployed to Cross River, Onwuegbuzie Stanley Samuel, died of Lassa fever disease at the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital (UCTH) on Thursday, May 12th.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr Inyang Asibong, who disclosed this to journalists last Friday in Calabar, said that the late Stanley was serving in Obubra before his death.

In a touching post on Facebook, his elder and only brother described him as a man with dreams, loving and will be missed.

Late Stanley hailed from Aboh Ogwashi Ukwu, Delta State and studied Sciences & Researches at Babcock University.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

