See Photos Of President Buhari Addressing The 82 Rescued Chibok Girls At His Official Residence

The 82 Chibok girls who were released by the Boko Haram sect on Saturday and subsequently fown to the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, have been received by President Buhari at his official residence at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Presidency had on Saturday said security agencies took back the 82 freed Chibok girls, in exchange for some Boko Haram suspects held by the authorities.

The post See Photos Of President Buhari Addressing The 82 Rescued Chibok Girls At His Official Residence appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

