See Photos UK Prime Minister, Theresa At Redeemed Church In London (RCCG), She Worshiped There Today

UK prime minister, Theresa May today worshipped at Jesus House, a Redeemed Christian Of God parish in London. Jesus House is reportedly the biggest Redeemed parish in the UK and has even hosted David Cameron when he was the prime minister..

The parish is headed by Nigerian pastor Agu Irukwu who also serves as Chairman of the Board of Trustees and Head of the Executive Council of the Redeemed Christian Church of God in the United Kingdom …

