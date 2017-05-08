See Photos & Video From Davido And Amanda Baby Shower Party In Atlanta

Davido and his second baby mama-to-be, Amanda, hosted a lavish baby shower for their unborn baby girl, Hailey, in Atlanta, U.S on Sunday.

The singer and his friends participated in changing diapers on teddy bears/dolls and more games during the party. See more photos after the cut…

