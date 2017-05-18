See Pictures Of Kirikiri Maximum Security Prison

Kirikiri Maximum Security Prison is a prison in Apapa, Lagos State, Nigeria.A part of the Nigerian Prisons Service, its official capacity is 1,056

It was first established in 1955. Paul Chiama of Leadership wrote that “The mention of Kirikiri first reminds any Nigerian of” this prison.

As of February 1, 1990 its official capacity was 956 but it actually had 1,645 prisoners. A 1995 report by the Immigration and Refugee Board of Canada stated that it was “already infamous” for its overcrowding.

Some death row inmates are held at Kirikiri

Notable prisoners

Chief Bode George

Clifford Orji

Al-Mustapha

Major General Shehu Musa Yar’Adua

