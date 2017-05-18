See solemn condolence messages pouring in for actress Moji Olaiya

Nollywood actors and stakeholders have expressed shock over the sudden death of popular actress Moji Olaiya. The 42-year-old actor died on Thursday.

Olaiya who delivered a baby in Canada in March is reported to have died in that country.

Just before her demise, Olaiya made some comments on her Instagram wall.

In an Instagram post two days ago, she wrote: “Allhamdulilahi to you Allah I give all the glory for all you have done. I will forever praise and worship you. It’s not by power but the Grace of Allah. Thank you for the gift of life. Thanks also to all my friends and family my fans for your supports and prayers. Love you all.”

And this was penned on Tuesday. The day after, she dramatically left the world.

In another post, she made after she announced to her fans that Okiki app is now available on Apple App Store. “watch movies from me and other great actors for free”, she had written.

At the moment, her Instagram account @mojisolaabikeade, where she had 240,000 followers, has been inundated with messages of lamentations and condolences by her fans.

Yomi Fash-Lanso, the Director of Public Relations and Media Affairs of the Theatre Arts and Motion Picture Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN), confirmed the death of Moji Olaiya in a statement.

Fash-Lanso said:“It is with a heavy heart and sad disposition to hear about the sudden death of our colleague; friend and sister, Moji Olaiya, who’s death occurred few hours ago in Canada, few days after giving birth.

“According to reports that we gathered, we learnt she had heart seizure and couldn’t make it.’’

He enjoined all members of TAMPAN and friends to be calm as the association awaited further reports.

“We pray her soul finds eternal rest with her creator and pray to Almighty Allah to comfort the family she left behind and give them the fortitude to bear this great irreparable loss,’’ he said.

In his reaction, veteran actor Yinka Quadri said her death would rob the industry of a talented actress. He however expressed his condolences to the family of the deceased.

Also, Emeka Ibeh, President of Actors’ Guild of Nigeria (AGN), prayed God to grant the family that Moji Olaiya left behind the fortitude to bear the loss.

Ibeh said the actress would continue to live on in the memories of her fans because of her contributions to the development of Nollywood.

“In her little way, she contributed to the development of Nollywood and she will be greatly missed by her fans.

“I pray that God grants her family members the strength to bear this loss at a time like this,’’ he said.

Ibeh urged other thespians in the country to continue to impact positively on the entertainment industry saying that their good works would definitely live-on after them.

Also, Tope Babayemi, the founder, Different Aesthetics, Arts and Culture Management based at the National Theatre , Lagos, condoled with the family of the deceased.

Babayemi said the entertainment industry had lost another bright talent that had contributed greatly to the popularity of the local movies.

Also, Actor, Femi Branch said: “We were just mere colleagues until the day we had a certain discussion in Sagamu with Aunty `Fali Werepe` and you rose in my defence.

“I have recounted this tale to more people than I can recall and in every instance, the mention of your sincere intervention was the highlight of my tale.

“That day, I knew the good hearted Moji Olaiya and for as long as I have the gift of memory, Mojisola Olaiya will remain embedded in my heart.

“Sleep well `Mj’. May God erect a canopy of protection over your children and the family you left behind.

“Lord, please stay this hand of death moving over our industry and please open our eyes to know that life belongs to you and only you can give it in abundance, “ he said.

Also, Actress Funke Adesiyan said, “Days like today should not exist. I refuse to believe the news of your untimely demise.

“I still don’t get why good people don’t last. You were a true soul.

“Beautiful in and out with absolutely no space in your heart to hate or pretend to love.

“You were so genuine. May Allah rest your soul and give your family the fortitude to bear this loss. It’s a sad day,’’ she said.

Sunday Esan, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Okiki Films said, “I’m currently in a state of grief and shock.

“Is it true that Moji Olaiya is gone? My good friend is no more; I will miss her personality, talent and humility.’’

The late Moji Olaiya was the daughter of highlife musician, Victor Olaiya.

She began her acting career with Wale Adenuga Production (WAP), starring in the popular family TV drama series, Super Story, where she played the role of Ireti in “No Pains, No Gains”.

She also starred in other movies such as: “Agunbaniro”, “Sade Blade,” “Nkan Adun’’ and “Omo iya meta leyi”.

Moji received awards for her diligence in Nigeria and abroad. She was nominated as the Best Supporting Actress of the Year 2003 for the Reel Award.

Moji also won the Best New Actress award and she said then that such awards were always motivating her to put in her best in any roles assigned her during movie productions.

The post See solemn condolence messages pouring in for actress Moji Olaiya appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

