See The 7 Months Pregnant Female Vulcanizer Spotted in Delta State (Photo+Video)
A hardworking pregnant woman was spotted doing vulcanizing job in Bomadi, Delta State.
It was gathered that she is carrying 7 months old pregnancy, she is still executing her job perfectly.
Most Nigerians praise her massively for not siting down in kitchen and allowing the economic pressure mount on her husband.
The identity of the woman is currently unknown as at time of filling this report.
Watch the video below:
