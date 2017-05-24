Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

See The 7 Months Pregnant Female Vulcanizer Spotted in Delta State (Photo+Video)

Posted on May 24, 2017 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

A hardworking pregnant woman was spotted doing vulcanizing job in Bomadi, Delta State.

 

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

It was gathered that  she is carrying 7 months old pregnancy, she is still executing her job perfectly.

Most Nigerians praise her massively for not siting down in kitchen and allowing the economic pressure mount on her husband.

The identity of the woman is currently unknown as at time of filling this report.

Watch the video below:

The post See The 7 Months Pregnant Female Vulcanizer Spotted in Delta State (Photo+Video) appeared first on Timeofgist.com.

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.