See The 70-year-old Grandfather Seen Writing JAMB in Ondo (Photos)

Posted on May 17, 2017

A social media user identified as Miraculousamuel, share the photo of a grandfather seen writing JAMB on Tuesday, at MIS Adeyemi College of Education in Ondo State.

He wrote:

“Couldn’t Believe My Eyes When I Saw This!!!

“This Old Man was seen writing UTME examination at MIS Adeyemi College of Education, Ondo.

“I guess he should be in his early 70s…,”

