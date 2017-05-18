See The Child Late Moji Olaiya Gave Birth To Before She Died (Photo)
Below is a picture of Nollywood Actress, Moji Olaiya and the baby she gave birth to 2 months ago. The picture was taken during the child dedication.
The actress is reported to have died of Cardiac Arrest in Canada. The baby in the picture is her second child 18 years after she gave birth to her first. May her soul rest in peace.
The post See The Child Late Moji Olaiya Gave Birth To Before She Died (Photo) appeared first on Ngyab.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!