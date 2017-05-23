Pages Navigation Menu

See The Dead Body Of The Notorious Cultist ”Supreme” Killed By Soldiers In Rivers (Photos)

Posted on May 23, 2017

According to multiple online report,Mr. Supreme, the wanted leader of the notorious cult group, Dey Bam, tormenting communities in Rivers State, has been shot dead by troops of the Nigerian Army, over the weekend.

This followed a successful raid operation carried out in Sime Community in Tai Local Government Area by troops of the 29 Battalion deployed at Ebubu Eleme Local Government Area and the Anti-Robbery Team of 6 Division Nigerian Army deployed along Port Harcourt/Akwa Ibom Road.

The troop also overpowered and arrested another member of the cult group, ThankGod Ndunaka, who has been handed over to the police, while several other members escaped during the operation.

According to a statement issued on Tuesday by the Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, Colonel Aminu Iliyasu, operation was conducted by the army troop, acting on a tip-off.

