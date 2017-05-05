See The Deadly Husband and Wife Who Were Arrested for Armed Robbery (Photo)

The operatives of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) in Ogun State have apprehended a man identified as Mathew Abioro and his wife, Precious, for allegedly engaging in armed robbery and serving as receivers of stolen items.

According to NewTelegraph reports, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the robbery gang had planned to carry out an operation before meeting their waterloo, adding the couple had confessed to the crime.

The Police spokeman disclosed that a pump action gun, one cut-to-size single-barrelled pistol, one cut-to-size double-barrelled pistol and four live cartridges were recovered from the suspects.

“The couple were arrested when men of FSARS received information that some notorious armed robbers who have been terrorising Abeokuta and Sango axis are planning to carry out another operation consequent upon which their hideout was stormed and the couple was arrested.

“On interrogation, they confessed being involved in a series of armed robbery within and outside Abeokuta metropolis. They equally confessed being receivers of stolen motorcycles from other robbery gangs and that they used to sell such motorcycles to Benin Republic and used the proceeds to purchase arms and ammunition which they use for their own operations,” he said.