See The Fatal Accident That Killed Anambra Chief Kenneth Okonkwo ”Ocha Brigade”

Here are photos from the accident that killed the commandant of Operation Clean and healthy Anambra Brigade, popularly known as OCHA BRIGADE, chief Kenneth Okonkwo is dead.

He had a fatal accident while returning from a wake keep of his late friend last night.

The post See The Fatal Accident That Killed Anambra Chief Kenneth Okonkwo ”Ocha Brigade” appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

