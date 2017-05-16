Pages Navigation Menu

See The Lady Kidnapped On Her Way Back After Writing JAMB Examination (Photos)

Posted on May 16, 2017

A man identified as Murtala Abubakar Melalle has shared photos of his sister online after she was kidnapped on her way from writing JAMB examination.
According to the young man who stays in Kano state, the supposed kidnappers have already sent them text messages concerning the victim.

