See The Moment Joe Praiz Got Engaged To His Girlfriend (Photos)
Popular Nigerian gospel singer, Joe Praiz, recently got engaged to his girlfriend yesterday. Friends of the couple, were very much around to witness the engagement of The ‘Mighty God’ crooner and his girlfriend.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
The post See The Moment Joe Praiz Got Engaged To His Girlfriend (Photos) appeared first on Ngyab.
This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!