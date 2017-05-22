See The Moment Melania Slaped Away President Trump’s Hand As He Tries To Touch Her (WATCH VIDEO)
Melania Trump appears to slap President Donald Trumps’s hand when he reached out to her on red carpet moments after touching down in Israel.
Video of the couple arriving at an airport in Israel over the weekend shows the President reaching out to hold his wife’s hand. But Melania, who was apparently not interested in touching her husband at that moment, appears to slap the president’s hand.
Watch the video below:
The post See The Moment Melania Slaped Away President Trump’s Hand As He Tries To Touch Her (WATCH VIDEO) appeared first on Ngyab.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!