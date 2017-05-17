Pages Navigation Menu

See the realistic er*tic s*x robot that orgasms and even remembers your birthday

Posted on May 17, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Technicians in America have built a lifelike s*x doll especially designed to satisfy all of a man’s fantasies. With her tiny waist and generous bosom, Harmony is so lifelike she’ll even climax during intercourse. As well as enjoying a good time with her man, she knows his favourite food, films and music, and is able …

The post See the realistic er*tic s*x robot that orgasms and even remembers your birthday appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

