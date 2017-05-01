See The Shorts And Shoe Governor Fayose Wore To May Day Celebration in Ado-Ekiti
Public stunt! This is the Governor of Ekiti State, Mr Ayodele Fayose acknowledging the March past of Labour and Trade Unions during the 2017 Workers’ Day Celebration held at Oluyemi Kayode Stadium, Ado-Ekiti on Monday, 1st May 2017.
He wore shorts!
This post was syndicated from Nigerian News Today & Top Headlines | Cambells Blog.
