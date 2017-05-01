Pages Navigation Menu

See The Shorts And Shoe Governor Fayose Wore To May Day Celebration in Ado-Ekiti

Posted on May 1, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Public stunt! This is the Governor of Ekiti State, Mr Ayodele Fayose acknowledging the March past of Labour and Trade Unions during the 2017 Workers’ Day Celebration held at Oluyemi Kayode Stadium, Ado-Ekiti on Monday, 1st May 2017.

He wore shorts!

