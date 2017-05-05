Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

See the ultramodern toilet 1st Lady of Anambra state donated to people of her village

Posted on May 5, 2017 in News | 0 comments

According to a Facebook user, Ofodile Chukwudi who is from the same village (Ogbunike) with the 1st lady of Anambra State, Ebere Obiano, this ultramodern toilet was donated to them by her after 3 years in office.

According to him, the commissioning of the toilet was grand and eye popping compared to the funds used for the project. See full photo of the project below…

I am glad you enjoyed my story. Visit us at www.LailasBlog.com to stay updated with more interesting/exclusive news like these. Click HERE now to do that.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.