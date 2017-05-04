Pages Navigation Menu

See Wedding Photos Of The Youngest Couple In Nigeria

Posted on May 4, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

The wedding photos of a 24-year-old guy and his 20-year-old bride has gone viral. The couple, 24-year-old Oyedapo and his bride Damilola Aderoye, who have been together since 2013, recently tied the knot in Lagos. Many Nigerians are claiming the bride is pregnant. See photos below; Source; Nairaland

