See Wedding Photos Of The Youngest Couple In Nigeria

The wedding photos of a 24-year-old guy and his 20-year-old bride has gone viral. The couple, 24-year-old Oyedapo and his bride Damilola Aderoye, who have been together since 2013, recently tied the knot in Lagos. Many Nigerians are claiming the bride is pregnant. See photos below; Source; Nairaland

The post See Wedding Photos Of The Youngest Couple In Nigeria appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

