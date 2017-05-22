Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

See what an angry mob did to a man who spoke against President Muhammadu Buhari

Posted on May 22, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The location of this incident was not mentioned but it happened somewhere in the North recently. A Facebook user identified as , Abdulmalik Muhammad, wrote on his Facebook page  in Hausa “Ya zagi Baba Buhari”. He however did not state where this happened. More photos after the cut…   Source: ( Linda Ikeji )

The post See what an angry mob did to a man who spoke against President Muhammadu Buhari appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.