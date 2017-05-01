See What An Excited Male Bouncer Did To Asa On Stage Last Night In Lagos (Photos)

Asa was live in Lagos last night. During her performance, an excited bouncer lifted her up. She was seen all smiles after the incident. Guess she didn’t expect that to happen. See photos below. Source: Instagram

