See What Manchester United Will Earn From Europa League Final Win Over Ajax

Manchester United are set to pocket about £77.5million from winning the Europa League. Paul Pogba and Henrikh Mkhitaryan netted in a comfortable 2-0 victory over the Eredivisie side in Stockholm, to qualify for the Champions League. According to the Times, United will earn £50m from the Champions League in TV rights and prize money, along …

The post See What Manchester United Will Earn From Europa League Final Win Over Ajax appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

