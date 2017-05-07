See what tap water looks like in Gusau, Zamfara state
The Residents of some parts of Gusau, Zamfara State have called on the state government to come to their aid as the water coming out from the tap is nothing to write home about. See below, what the tap water looks like…..
The post See what tap water looks like in Gusau, Zamfara state appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!