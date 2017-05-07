Pages Navigation Menu

See what tap water looks like in Gusau, Zamfara state

Posted on May 7, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Residents of some parts of Gusau,  Zamfara State have called on the state government to come to their aid as the water coming out from the tap is nothing to write home about. See below, what the tap water looks like…..  

