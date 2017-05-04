See why; Lawyer might get 150 years jail term, if convicted of crime charged against him

A human rights lawyer might be facing a jail term of 150 years if convicted on 10 counts of royal defamation under Thailand’s harsh royal insult law, Thai Lawyers for Human Rights said on Thursday. Prawet Prapanukul, 57, provided legal assistance to members of a political opposition group, the United Front for Democracy Against Dictatorship, …

