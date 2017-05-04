Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

See why; Lawyer might get 150 years jail term, if convicted of crime charged against him

Posted on May 4, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A human rights lawyer might be facing a jail term of 150 years if convicted on 10 counts of royal defamation under Thailand’s harsh royal insult law, Thai Lawyers for Human Rights said on Thursday. Prawet Prapanukul, 57, provided legal assistance to members of a political opposition group, the United Front for Democracy Against Dictatorship, …

The post See why; Lawyer might get 150 years jail term, if convicted of crime charged against him appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.