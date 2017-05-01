Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Seized $43 million: What EFCC found in my apartment – Peter Ob

Posted on May 1, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi, has said operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), found only his wife’s clothes and shoes, when they searched his apartment in the Osborne Towers in Ikoyi, Lagos. Last month, Obi’s apartment was raided  following the discovery of over $43million in a neighbouring apartment (Flat 7B) in […]

Seized $43 million: What EFCC found in my apartment – Peter Ob

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.