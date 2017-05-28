Seized $43bn: I have evidence money belongs to Rivers State, will soon release it – Wike insists

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, says he has evidence showing that the huge cash recently seized by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, from an apartment in Ikoyi, Lagos State belongs to his state government. Featuring on Channel’s television, Wike disclosed that at the appropriate time, the evidence will be revealed for the […]

Seized $43bn: I have evidence money belongs to Rivers State, will soon release it – Wike insists

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

