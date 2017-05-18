Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Seized $50million: Emefiele explains why he won’t appear before Reps

Posted on May 18, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele has said he would not appear before the House of Representatives to answer questions on the $50million recovered by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), from an Ikoyi apartment in Lagos. The lower chamber’s investigation is being conducted by House Committee on National Security and […]

Seized $50million: Emefiele explains why he won’t appear before Reps

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.