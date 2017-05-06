‘Self-Acclaimed’ Pastor Arrested With Human Skull, Charms In Ibadan

The Oyo State Police Command on Friday paraded a self-acclaimed pastor, Alimi Isaiah, over unlawful possession of a dry human skull, a buffalo horn and charms.

The 55-year-old man, who claims to be the founder of the C&S Idapomimo Zion, located at Alagbado, Lagos, was arrested by operatives of the Federal Highway patrol of the Oyo State Police command during a routine stop and search.

It is understood that the suspect, who was dressed in long white robe, was caught around 10:30 pm on Thursday on his way to another branch of the church at Imini, through Ijaiye in Afijio Local Government of Oyo State.

While being paraded alongside other suspected criminals at the Oyo State Police Headquarters, Eleyele, Ibadan, yesterday, by the State Commissioner of Police, Mr Abiodun Odude, the suspect confessed that all the items including gun powder, one Nissan Primera car with registration number APP 379 EP and other charms were found on him.

When questioned why he had the human skull and charms in his possession, Alimi Isaiah said:

“Some residents of Imini at Ijaiye, Oyo State begged me to help them check incessant robbery attacks in the area, which forced seven villages to be deserted. When they came to me, I went to one old man, who advised me to get a human skull and other items that would be buried in the area to keep the robbers away. My church is at Alagbado area of Lagos. All I wanted to do was just to bury these items.” He continued: “My dad is a juju man (herbalist). I was going to Ijaiye when some policemen stopped me. They searched my bag and found this sheet of paper which contains my spiritual notes on how to use charms. They were reading it and I told them they had no right to be reading my notes. It was then they said they would take me to their station. My reaction prompted them to search other items in my bag. Then, all these items were discovered.”

The suspect, when asked the relationship between his title as a pastor and charms and skull found on him, said he actually wanted to use the skull and the charms to help his clients.

