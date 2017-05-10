Sen. Dino Melaye in ‘spelling’ wahala; Twitter users headline bashing ceremony

The senator representing Kogi West in the National Assembly, landed himself in a spelling mess after he made a typographical error in a Tweet while trying to invite his audience to his book launch.

He wrote ‘Invitation to my book luaunh on 15th May, 2017’… And then Nigerians could’t spare him as the came for him, continue below.

After the cut



This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

