Sen. Enoh defects to APC
Sen. John Enoh (PDP-Cross River) on Tuesday at the Senate plenary, announced his defection from the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) to the All Progressives Congress(APC). He relied on Order 43 of the Senate’s Standing Rules, and said that his defection was with the support of his constituents.
