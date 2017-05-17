Sen. Isiaka Adeleke’s family faults autopsy result, threatens legal action

The family of the late Senator Isiaka Adeleke on Wednesday rejected the outcome of autopsy carried out to ascertain the cause of the death of the deceased. DAILY POST reports that the autopsy report indicated that the late politician died of asphyxiation, due to drug overdose. But the family’s position on the autopsy at a […]

Sen. Isiaka Adeleke’s family faults autopsy result, threatens legal action

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

