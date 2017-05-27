Sen. Owie blasts FG over raid on Sen Ekweremadu’s residence

The raid on the residence of the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu by Police in Abuja, has been described as shameful, mean, callous and tyrannical and is a throwback to the military regime of General Muhammadu Buhari of 1983.

This was the view of Senator Roland Owie, former Chief Whip of the Sena

te.

According to him, “all well-meaning Nigerians must rise up against this compassionless and heartless government that has taken Nigeria backwards by 34yrs. “Above all the raid shows that the government has no goodwill and is naked, because, just a few weeks ago, Sen. Ekweramadu raised the alarm that plans were on by the agencis of government to raid his houses”, he said.

On the basis of such an alarm, plans for such a raid should have been shifted, he opined.

“No wonder”, he concluded, “that a Bini parable says UKPUTU MAGIEWE BAN, EBENORIENWE OGBEWE (if a goat refuses to stop eating ukputu leaves, the sweet leaves ultimately kill the goat). God can not be mocked”.

The post Sen. Owie blasts FG over raid on Sen Ekweremadu’s residence appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

