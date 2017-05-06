Senate barres 7 TV Stations from covering its proceedings, Press Corps kicks
Senate has barred at least 7 Television Stations in the country from covering its proceedings in the chamber, reducing the number of TV-stations accredited to 5. Those accredited are Africa Independent Television, NTA and Channels Television, TV-Continental and Silverbird TV. This is coming barely 24 hours when the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, addressed the Press […]
