Senate Commences Screening Of 27 Electoral Commissioner Nominees

The Senate on Tuesday commenced the screening of the 27 Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) nominees sent to it by President Muhammadu Buhari for confirmation.

The list was presented before the plenary in Abuja by the Leader of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan, who sought for the approval of the President’s nominees.

After the motion, the senate directed its Committee on Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to screen the nominees and report back in two weeks.

The nominees are Prof. Godswill Obioma, Abia; Ibrahim Abdullahi, Adamawa; Alhaji Ahmad Makama, Bauchi; James Apam, Benue; Mr Mike Igini, Delta; Dr Nwachukwu Orji, Ebonyi; Dr Iloh Chuks, Enugu and Hussaini Pai, Federal Capital Territory.

Other are Sadiq Musa, Kaduna; Jibrin Zarewa, Kano; Mrs Asmau Maikudi, Katsina; Dr Mahmuda Isah, Kebbi; Prof. Samuel Egwu, Kogi; Dr Rufus Akeju, Lagos; Prof. Mustapha Zubairu, Niger; Agboke Olaleke, Ogun, Sam Olumekun, Ondo, AbdulGaniyu Raji, Oyo; Prof. Riskuwa Shehu, Sokoto; Mr Kasim Geidam, Yobe; Ahmad Mahmud, Zamfara; Dr Nentawe Yilwatda, Plateau and Umar Ibrahim, Taraba.

Mr Emeka Joseph, Imo; Obo Effanga, Cross River; Prof. Francis Ezeonu, Anambra and Dr. Briyai Frankland, Bayelsa, were also nominated.

The President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, directed that Sen. Suleiman Nazif (APC-Bauchi) should head the committee in the absence of its chairman, Sen. Ali Ndume, currently on a six-week suspension.

“In the absence of the chairman, Sen. Ali Ndume, Sen. Nazif will head the committee and the report should be brought back to the Senate in two weeks,’’ Saraki said.

The post Senate Commences Screening Of 27 Electoral Commissioner Nominees appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

