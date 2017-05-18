Senate Committee investigates alleged ‘lopsided recruitment’ in DSS

Tijani Kaura, Senate Committee Chairman on Federal Character and Inter-governmental Affairs, has said a probe has commenced into the alleged lopsided recruitment into the Department of State Services (DSS). There were reports that out the 479 cadets commissioned on March 5, a large number of them were from the North. During Thursday’s plenary, Kaura said […]

