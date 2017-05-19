Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Senate complementing Buhari’s anti-corruption fight, not mocking it

Posted on May 19, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Nigerian Senate says contrary to the views in some quarters that the Red Chamber was mocking the anti-graft war of President Muhammadu Buhari’s government, it has more than enough proofs to show that the lawmakers were working to strengthen the anti-corruption process and institutions. A statement signed by the Spokesperson of the Senate, Senator Aliyu […]

Senate complementing Buhari’s anti-corruption fight, not mocking it

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.