Senate Confirms Ocheni, Hassan As Ministers

The Senate on Wednesday confirmed Prof. Stephen Ocheni from Kogi and Mr Suleiman Hassan from Gombe State as ministers.

The nominees were confirmed after screening by senators at plenary.

The confirmation of the nominees followed a request by President Muhammdu Buhari in accordance with Section147 (2) of the 1999 Constitution as amended.

Buhari had forwarded the names of the ministerial nominees to the Senate as replacements for late Mr James Ocholi (Kogi) and Mrs Amina Mohammed (Gombe).

Ocholi, who was Minister of State for Employment, Labour and Productivity, died in an auto crash in 2016.

Mohammed, Minister of Environment, stepped down to take up the post of Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations.

In his remarks after announcing the confirmation of the nominees, President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, congratulated them for scaling through the screening.

He expressed optimism that with their performance during the screening, they would contribute effectively to the development of the nation.

“We hope their contribution to Federal Executive Council (FEC) will add value to the economy.

“The challenges are enormous and I hope they will carry out their duties to the best of their ability,’’ Saraki said. (NAN)

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

