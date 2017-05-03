Senate confirms Ocheni, Hassan as ministers

The Senate on Wednesday confirmed the appointment of Stephen Ocheni and Suleiman Hassan as ministers of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

This followed their screening at a plenary, where they answered questions posed by senators.

President Muhammadu Buhari, had in March, 2017, forwarded the names of Ocheni (Kogi State) and Hassan (Gombe State), to the Senate for confirmation as ministers.

While Ocheni replaces James Ocholi, former minister of State for Labour and Employment, who died in an auto-crash in 2016, Hassan takes over from Amina Mohammed who resigned as Minister of Environment to assume office as Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN).

Senate President Bukola Saraki who presided over plenary, charged the ministers-designate to bring in their wealth of experience to help take the country out of economic recession.

OWEDE AGBAJILEKE with agency reports

