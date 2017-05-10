Senate Declines to Withdraw $5bn Fraud Petition against Chevron – THISDAY Newspapers
|
THISDAY Newspapers
|
Senate Declines to Withdraw $5bn Fraud Petition against Chevron
THISDAY Newspapers
The Senate on Tuesday declined a request for the withdrawal of a petition against Chevron Nigeria Limited for alleged fraud amounting to over $4,926,464,100. According to the Chairman, Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions …
Senate, whistle-blower clash over $4.9b fraud in Chevron
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!