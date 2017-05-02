Senate drops Nigerian Peace Corps bill

The Senate, on Tuesday, suspended passage of the conference report on the Nigerian Peace Corps Bill, over the allegation of fraud in the recruitment exercise by the organisation which is being prosecuted in a court.

The bill sharply divided senators at the plenary.

Both the Senate and the House of Representatives had separately passed the bill before the harmonisation of its provisions.

Details later

