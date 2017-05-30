Senate finally passes Buhari’s anti-corruption bill

The Nigerian Senate has passed an executive bill proposed to enlist international assistance in the country’s efforts to tackle criminal matters, including money laundering, asset acquisition from proceeds of corruption and other forms of illicit financial flows. The proposed law, Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters Between Nigeria and Other Foreign Countries, SB 224, 2017, […]

