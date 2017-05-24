Senate gets petition on termination of N2.5bn contract against Flour Mill of Nigeria

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- SENATE Wednesday got a petition of N2.5 billion against Flour Mill of Nigeria over alleged termination of contract reached with TMDK Oil Traders limited.

The petition was laid yesterday by Senator Kabir Marafa, APC, Zamfara Central where he complained that the Flour Mill and the Oil Traders entered into a contract agreement of four years to supply diesel.

According to him, the contract was signed in 2014 to terminate in 2018, just as he said that in the process of carrying out the business, TMDK built tanks, adding that the Senate will not support situations where foreign companies would want to cripple Nigeria companies that ought to be encouraged to grow.

Senator Marafa vowed that he was prepared to take the matter to any to ensure that the company whose contract was terminated without going in line with contractual agreements find justice.

The matter was referred to the Senator Samuel Anyanwu led Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions for further consideration.

In his remarks, Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu who presided said that the Senate would for now stop the receipt of petitions until the Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions exhausts all the existing ones.

The post Senate gets petition on termination of N2.5bn contract against Flour Mill of Nigeria appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

