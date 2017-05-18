Pages Navigation Menu

Senate gives Buhari 2-week ultimatum over budget details of agencies

Stops further spendings by affected agencies Senate yesterday gave the Presidency two weeks ultimatum to, as a matter of urgency, submit budget details of erring federal government agencies to the National Assembly for appropriations in accordance with the provision of Section 21 of the Fiscal Responsibility Act. It also ordered all the 38 agencies concerned […]

