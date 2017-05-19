Senate holds public hearing on gas flaring bill

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA—AS part of efforts to get the views and inputs of major stakeholders, international oil companies, IOCs, national oil companies, independent producers, marginal field operators, government agencies and other regulators in the oil and gas sector on the gas flaring prohibition and punishment Bill, the Senate is holding a public hearing.

Chairman, Senate Committee on Gas Resources and the sponsor of the bill, Senator Bassey Akpan, who disclosed this in Abuja, yesterday, said when passed into law, the bill would help revolutionise the oil and gas sector.

The public hearing on the Gas Flaring (Prohibition and Punishment) Bill 2017, is scheduled to hold at the National Assembly on May 30, 2017.

The bill, which was first read in the Senate chambers on November 3, 2016, passed through the second reading on March 9, 2017, after a successful debate.

Speaking on the importance of the bill, Senator Bassey Akpan (Akwa Ibom North East) said the Bill would enhance a rapid infrastructural development of the oil and gas sector, enhance revenue to government and improve the lives of the people of the Niger Delta region while also providing incentives for companies with clearly defined flare out projects.

According to him, the flaring of natural gas in association with crude oil was one of the most dangerous environmental and energy waste practices in the Nigerian petroleum industry.

